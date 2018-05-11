“Good Witch” Season 4 continues on Sunday with episode 3, titled “Daddy’s Home.” Lucky for all the Goodies out there, International Business Times has an exclusive clip from the new showing to hold you over.

In the scene (watch above), Martha’s (Catherine Disher) gathered many of the women in town to start a new campaign to inspire future female business owners in Middleton. She asks everyone in the room to find an old photo of themselves and place it in their business next to a current picture, thus showing visitors what they’ve overcome in order to get to where they are today.

“Isn’t this a wonderful idea,” Martha asks. “And it all came from something that Abigail’s father showed me. A picture of her with her very first business.”

While Abigail (Sarah Power) was joking around at the start of the meeting, this grabs her attention and puts her in a surprised and serious mood.

“You met my father?” she asks Martha.

Apparently, he came into the bistro and met the mayor, as well as a few others, and was supposedly bragging about Abigail the whole time. Rightfully so, Abigail’s a bit taken aback by this situation and concerned about what her dad’s been doing since showing up back in her life out of nowhere.

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

“Good Witch” fans will remember that last season, Abigail found a coat in Grey House that belonged to her father, causing her to remember the last time she saw him, which was many years ago. Shortly after, a man claiming to be from the U.S. Mail Recovery Center delivered a snow globe from her father to her, saying it was supposed to get to her 20 years ago. While she was busy reminiscing about the father she hadn’t seen since she was a young girl, the delivery man told an unknown caller that Abigail happily received the gift.

Turns out, not only is Abigail’s dad not out of the picture or dead, but he’s in town. At the end of the last episode, Abigail answered the Grey House door to find someone she thought she’d never see again. “Dad,” was all she said before the episode was over. While viewers didn’t get a chance to see the man waiting in the doorway, they will during this Sunday’s episode.

“Abigail answers a late night knock at the door and is stunned and speechless by what she sees on the other side – her father Arthur (Art Hindle), who walked out of her life 22 years earlier, looking timid and holding a gift bag,” the synopsis shares. Unsure of the scenario she finds herself in, Abigail reluctantly agrees to join him for dinner to give him the chance to explain why he’s been absent from her life for so long.

Also in the new episode, “Cassie (Catherine Bell) welcomes a young, expecting couple to Grey House and helps them accept how different their lives – and their family – will be once their baby arrives,” the synopsis says. Aside from helping the couple, Cassie tries to be there for Abigail as she struggles with what to do about her father.

As for Grace (Bailee Madison), she “robotically and unenthusiastically wins another math competition,” bringing Sam (James Denton) to challenge her to find her real passion, rather than just doing something she thinks she’s supposed to do.

The Abigail-Arthur drama continues towards the end of the episode when she “receives an alarming phone call from her bank’s fraud department and is now more than ever convinced her father has ulterior motives for his visit.” She confronts him about it and actually listens to what he has to after remembering Cassie’s advice to her about second chances.

Meet Abigail’s father when “Good Witch” airs on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.