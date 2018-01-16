An update to Google’s Arts & Culture app now matches people’s selfies with a museum art portrait that features their doppelganger.

The Arts & Culture app has been around for some time and allows people to take virtual tours of museums, find their favorite artwork, explore stories and digital exhibits and create their own collections to share with others.

With the latest feature, the app is taking the museum experience to another level by using image recognition technology. Users can now take a selfie and the app will match the person with museum portraits that look the most like them. It then shows the selfie and the art doppelganger side by side. The app picks out the art twin from its vast collection. Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with more than 1,200 international museums, galleries and institutions from 70 countries for the app.

After the new art twin feature was released, the app began trending on the iOS App Store and Google Play store.

How To Find Artwork Doppelganger In Google Museum App

Using the Google app to find a doppelganger is easy, and requires just a few steps.

Users should download the app on the App Store or Google Play store first. If the app has been downloaded before, users should update it to its latest 6.0.5 version. Google says the new feature works in select locations only, so that means some people won’t be able to find their art twin with the app. Users should then open the app and choose what Google account they want to use. There are also some app permissions users will need to allow, like access to camera, location and storage. Users should then scroll down to the section that says “Is your portrait in a museum?” (If the person is in a region where the feature is not available, the section will not be displayed on the app.) Tap on “Get Started.” Google then takes users to a page that tells them their information won’t be misused. Users can then accept or cancel after reading the terms and conditions. After accepting, a square will show up in which people can align their face for the photo. After taking the selfie, the system looks for the art twin. The app then displays the art twin alongside the selfie, and shows a percentage match on the left side of the screen. The feature displays multiple portraits the user matches with. The art doppelgangers are listed by descending order, showing the top matches first. The app then lets users share the results on social media or via email.

Here are some doppelgangers the app found: