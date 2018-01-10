This year was greeted with a new meme that derives from a 1939 short film, dubbed “Somebody Toucha My Spaghet.”

The seven-minute animated movie, “The Three Bears,” is based on the story of goldilocks and the three bears. An excerpt of the film, which is in color, was exported into a meme in which people alter it into funny or unexpected situations.

The part of the film is when the three bears come home and find that someone has touched their food, with the father bear yelling out “Somebody touch my spaghet!” The characters then find goldilocks in the bed.

Here’s the extended original clip of the 1939 film:

Towards the end of December 2017, people began making memes about the clip. The videos then started circling on social media.

Here are few clips social media users shared: