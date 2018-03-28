“Gotham” Season 4 has wrapped up production, but no word has yet been released about its renewal for a fifth season.

David Mazouz, who plays the young Bruce Wayne in the Fox show, posted about their wrap on Instagram. In the photo, he can be seen hanging out with Robin Lord Taylor, who plays Oswald Cobblepot. It seemed like Mazouz has written a parting note to the show and its fans, since he said he is “crazy proud” of what they have done, adding that he is “blessed” to have been a part of the superhero and villain family.

“Thank you everyone who has contributed to this project and experience, transforming my life in this beyond positive way. And whether or not this is the end of Gotham’s road, I love you all and these characters and what they represent will live forever (on Netflix and Hulu) and in our minds and hearts (I know that was cheesy but it is true),” he concluded.

There are only five episodes left for the fourth season, with the next one titled “One of My Three Soups” slated to air on March 29. The next four episodes are entitled: “Mandatory Brunch Meeting,” “That’s Entertainment,” “One Bad Day,” and “No Man’s Land.”

It remains to be seen how “Gotham” finished its fourth and possibly final season, but Mazouz already shared with Comic Book how he wanted it to end.

“I would love to see the show end with Bruce Wayne in a Batsuit on top of a building looking down, with a Bat-Signal on top Gotham Central. [I want to see] everybody, not just Bruce, coming into the characters they’re supposed to be. Nygma as the full-blown Riddler, Oswald as the full-blown Penguin, Selina as the full-blown Catwoman, Gordon as commissioner with a mustache and glasses,” he said. “And everybody coming into the person that they’re destined to be at the same time, in the series finale, I guess it would be. I’d love for that last shot to be Bruce, putting on the Batsuit. That’s just my personal preference, but I don’t know if that’s allowed or realistic. I don’t know what’s actually going to happen.”

"Gotham" Season 4 airs Thursdays on Fox.