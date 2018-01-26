The Fox show “Gotham” is now well into its fourth season, but given the recent merger between Disney and Fox, fans aren’t sure if there will even be a fifth season.

David Mazouz, who plays the young Bruce Wayne in the series, would love nothing more than the series to live up its full potential. In fact, he already shared with Comic Book his dream ending for the show.

“I would love to see the show end with Bruce Wayne in a Batsuit on top of a building looking down, with a Bat-Signal on top Gotham Central. [I want to see] everybody, not just Bruce, coming into the characters they’re supposed to be. Nygma as the full-blown Riddler, Oswald as the full-blown Penguin, Selina as the full-blown Catwoman, Gordon as commissioner with a mustache and glasses,” he said. “And everybody coming into the person that they’re destined to be at the same time, in the series finale, I guess it would be. I’d love for that last shot to be Bruce, putting on the Batsuit. That’s just my personal preference, but I don’t know if that’s allowed or realistic. I don’t know what’s actually going to happen.”

For the finale episode of Season 4, executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt revealed that they have a big cliffhanger awaiting fans. Because of this, audiences would be craving for more episodes.

“While we're leaving a lot on the table, there’s going to be plenty left for us to put on the table after this season,” he shared. “I mean, we’re driving to a really amazing place where, talk about a cliffhanger! It’s going to be insane.”

Hopefully, the show would be given the opportunity to continue telling its story. However, when Fox executives Gary Newman and Dana Walden were recently confronted about the future of “Gotham,” they were hard-pressed for answers, Fox News reported.

“It’s a little bit early to be talking about that,” Walden said. “We are very happy with the creative [direction] on both of those shows but we don’t have anything to announce.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Photo: FOX