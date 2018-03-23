Batman’s most iconic villain will be coming soon to “Gotham.” The Fox show has teased that the laugh-crazy villain will be roaming the streets of Gotham City with a new set photo.

It seems like Cameron Monaghan will still be playing the villain. He looks like the classic version of the character found in the comic books, since he is wearing a wide hat and a purple jacket with matching golden tie, which only emphasized his pale face.

It was actually revealed earlier that Monaghan’s original character, Jerome Valeska, will not transform into the Joker in the “Gotham” show. David Mazouz, who plays the young Bruce Wayne, told Comic Book that Jerome might look and feel like the Joker, but he really isn’t.

“He’s not the Joker, that’s all I’m saying. He’s definitely the inspiration for the Joker and the way that the Joker comes into the show is one of the most brilliant things ‘Gotham’ has ever done,” he said.

Co-executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt earlier said the same thing. “Obviously Jerome is our homage. He’s obviously not the Joker himself, although [he] clearly seems to be the impetus that eventually creates the Joker. The more that we see him, the more he carves out his own path I’d say. I wouldn’t say he becomes more the Joker, but the Jerome character continues to evolve,” he said.

Given their statements, it appears that Monaghan will be playing two different characters. Does Jerome have a twin? Or will somebody kill Jerome and take over his persona? Whatever the answer is, Monaghan refused to confirm anything.

“It’s a very strange thing,” he said. “Obviously I can’t get too much into what the theory is or what that’s like. I will say that I wanted to make this guy feel distinct and I wanted to make him be visually different, I wanted him to carry himself different, I wanted his voice to be different. I wanted everything about him to be accepted. So that’s a challenge in itself, but also a challenge is, you’re basically acting with yourself. It’s a very weird thing.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays on Fox. Photo: FOX