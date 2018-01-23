Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) and Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) have been tearing each other apart since last season of “Gotham,” but things are about to change when the show returns from its Season 4 winter break.

Executive producer Danny Cannon recently shared a photo on Instagram which showed the former friends turned enemies walking side-by-side in an alley. Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin, was a pitiful sight with his disheveled hair and shabby clothes, while Nygma looked quite polished in his green suit.

Does the photo mean the two will patch things up and become friends again? Cannon did not say, so fans have to wait until the show returns to find out what’s next in Penguin and Nygma’s story.

For now, Cobblepot will be forming a partnership with Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan). As to what they will be doing together, co-executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt teased: “We have an awesome story for him… it really goes to a really interesting place and has ripple effects not just in this season but hopefully, knock on wood, next season as well.”

The two are locked up in Arkham Asylum, but it looks like Jerome has plans to break out - with Cobblepot’s help. As popular as Jerome is as a villain, Wynbrandt said they have been very careful about using him as a character.

“This is a very original kind of take on this story and we’re really excited about it because his reintroduction into the Gotham world is going to have him crossing with characters we’ve not yet seen him with. Which is really kind of a theme we’ve been playing with this whole season and something we challenged ourselves over designing this season,” he told Comic Book.

Wynbrandt added that every time Jerome makes his way into the show, it “signifies something big happening.”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Photo: FOX