A juror fainted in court after watching a graphic sex video that was played in court during the trial of a former attorney.

The trial against former San Antonio attorney Mark Benavides began on Tuesday in a Texas courtroom where jurors were shown the video said to be recorded by one of his victims.

Benavides, 48, was charged with continuous trafficking of people and having sex with clients in prostitution cases in return for legal services and was first arrested in November 2015. His trial began in Wilson County, Texas, after it was moved from Bexar County, due to extreme media attention.

The first day of the trial began with a graphic start when one of his victims testified in court and revealed that Benavides forced her to have anal sex while recording the encounter.

According to a report in New York Post, the woman could be heard crying in the video recording, “Mark, it hurts! You’re hurting me…Don’t be so rough.”

Benavides could also be heard telling the woman to “come back here” as she continued crying.

During the time the footage was being played in the court, the complainant was reportedly weeping, pressing her hands against her face.

The video was supposedly so explicit that District Judge Dick Alcala had to excuse a few jurors from the courtroom for a break. It was during this time that one woman on the jury fainted at the door as she was exiting. She was then replaced by an alternate.

The woman who testified against the former attorney also revealed that she and Benavides had sex on the same day that he was appointed by a court to work as her attorney in July 2014.

Photo: Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand

She added that she and Benavides had headed to a motel in San Antonio where he recorded the sexual encounter. He apparently also asked her to say “bye” to the camera before ending the video.

“Sometimes he would ask me my name, how old I was, and ask, ‘What are you going to do?’” she said. “I’m going to [expletive] my lawyer,” she reportedly replied to his question. She also revealed that Benavides told her that the video was “just for him”.

Benavides was first arrested in November 2015 when he was a state district judge candidate for supposedly using force to get around nine female clients into prostitution. He was arraigned earlier this month for continuous trafficking of persons involving four women between the years of 2012 and 2015.

Reports state that if he is convicted, Benavides faces up to 99 years in prison. Court records indicate that he is in the process of seeking probation. Prosecutors have indicated that the sentences will have to be served consecutively.