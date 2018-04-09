Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested Sunday at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for making a joke about bringing explosives into the airport.

LAX Police Department spokesman Rob Pedregon told ESPN on Monday that Davis was with a woman when he checked into the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter Sunday morning and was asked by an official if they had any restricted items such as aerosols, knives or explosives in their possession.

According to airport police, the 24-year-old turned to his female friend and asked if she "packed the explosives?" Authorities were made aware of the comments and took Davis into custody on a misdemeanor charge of making "criminal threats."

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office will handle any potential prosecution of Davis, Pedregon said. He was booked into a Los Angeles jail and subsequently released on $15,000 bond. The woman who was with him, however, was not arrested.

"Yesterday, Trevor Davis checked in at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter and was asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol cans, knives, weapons or explosives," Pedregon said. "Davis turned to his female companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives. He was then taken into custody and booked."

Davis could face disciplinary action under the NFL's personal conduct policy. He is due in court on May 3.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

Davis, a third-year wide receiver has appeared in 27 games in two seasons for Green Bay, where he caught 24 passes for 289 yards. He was selected by the Packers in the in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft from the University of California.

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images