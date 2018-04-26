“Grand Theft Auto IV” players will surely be disappointed when they install the latest patch for the game. The update unfortunately removes a number of songs from the in-game radio stations and the full list of tracks that’s been leaked online reveals that even fan-favorites were not spared.

On Thursday, Reddit user TransAmConnor shared the list of songs that are being removed from “GTA 4” by the latest patch, which is already live. The list includes David Bowie’s “Fascination,” Black Sabbath’s “Heaven and Hell” and Electric Light Orchestra’s “Evil Women.” Fat Joe and Lil Wayne’s “Crackhouse” and Papoose’s “Stylin’” that are available in The Beat 102.7 are also included in the list.

Among the songs that are being removed from the game is Glukoza’s “Schweine,” and fans couldn’t help but feel sad about it knowing that it’s the intro song of the entire game. Some expressed their disappointment via Reddit. “I think ‘Schweine’ being removed is pretty crazy as it is the intro song to the entire game … I think it is a pretty integral part of the story that the song starts the game,” user al_ien5000 wrote. “Schweine” was hands down one of my favorite songs … It’s a shame that they removed it,” user goldenboat755 commented.

The full list of the songs that are being removed from “GTA 4’s” in-game radio stations is found below. The list also includes the new tracks that are added to Vladivostok FM.

Vladivostok FM

Kino - "Группа крови" [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)

Marakesh - "Ждать" [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)

Zveri - "Квартира" [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)

Seryoga - "King Ring" (2005)

Splean - "Линия жизни" [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)

Basta - "Мама" [Mama / Mother] (2006)

Leningrad - "Никого не жалко" [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)

Ranetki Girls - "О тебе" [O Tebe / About You] (2006)

Dolphin - "РЭП" [Rap] (2008)

Glukoza - "Швайне" [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)

Ruslana - "Wild Dances" Ukranian FM Version (2004)

Oleg Kvasha - "Зеленоглазое такси" Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007)

Liberty Rock Radio

The Smashing Pumpkins - "1979" (1995)

Stevie Nicks - "Edge of Seventeen" (1981)

Electric Light Orchestra - "Evil Woman" (1975)

David Bowie - "Fascination" (1975)

Black Sabbath - Heaven And Hell (1980)

The Journey

Terry Riley - "A Rainbow in Curved Air" (1969)

Michael Shrieve - "Communique: 'Approach Spiral'" (1984)

San Juan Sounds

Angel y Khriz - "Ven Báilalo" (2004)

IF99 - International Funk

Gil Scott-Heron - "Home Is Where the Hatred Is" (1971)

Liberty City Hardcore

Cro-Mags - "It's the Limit" (1985)

Leeway - "Enforcer" (1988)

K109 The Studio

Tamiko Jones - "Can't Live Without Your Love" (1979)

The Vibe 98.8

Mtume - "C.O.D. (I'll Deliver)" (1984)

Radio Broker

Ralph Myerz - "The Teacher" (2006)

The Beat 102.7

Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) - Crackhouse (2008)

Papoose - Stylin' (2008)

The Classics

Brand Nubian - All for One (1990)

Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) - Droppin' Science (1988)

Episodes and EFLC

K109 - TBOGT

"Still In Love" by Rose Royce

L.C.H.C. - TLAD

"Call from the Grave" by Bathory

Liberty Rock Radio - TLAD

"Touch Too Much" by AC/DC

"Five To One" by The Doors

"Jane" by Jefferson Starship

"Run To The Hills" by Iron Maiden

Vladivostok FM - TBOGT

"Salvation" by Sucker DJs

"Music" by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena

"When Love Takes Over" by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Vice City FM

"C'est la Vie" by Robbie Nevil

"History" by Mai Tai

"Teardrops" by Womack & Womack

"Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)" by Scritti Politti

"You're the Voice" by John Farnham

Video Editor

"A City Under Siege" by Boy 8-Bit

"Boxer" by Crookers (feat. Nic Sarno)

"Stickin" by SonicC

"The Best Thing" by Hook N Sling

"You Never Know" by Marly

Additional Removals

Bahama Mammas Club Mix * "TBOGT Theme (Downtempo Mix)" by Aaron Johnston, Jesse Murphy & Avi Bortnick (Previously Unused)

New songs for Vladivostok FM

ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke

SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)

DELICE: Goryacheye Leto

SERYOGA: Dobav' Skorost

RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)

RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony

ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch'ju

AYVENGO: Underground

KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)

AYVENGO: Reprezenty

SERYOGA: Chiki

Reports about the removal of several songs from the game surfaced two weeks ago. At the time, it was said that the tracks were being removed from the in-game radio stations because their licenses were expiring. Many players then voiced their thoughts on the reports via GTA Forums. Some were mad that Rockstar didn’t renew the licenses of the songs even though they have the resources to do so and chose to add new music instead.

However, GameSpot says that although the removal of the in-game songs is certainly a big disappointment, it is a reality of the music-licensing business. It has been a good 10-year run for the songs in the game. “GTA 4” was released on April 29, 2008 and the tracks were removed on April 26, 2018.

Rockstar has also removed songs from “GTA: San Andreas,” so it’s only a matter of time until some of the fan-favorite tracks will be removed from “GTA V.” For those who don’t want to bid goodbye to their favorite tracks in “GTA 4” though, they can keep the tracks by keeping the game in an offline state.

Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson