After killing a lot of well-loved superheroes in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Thanos is now set to wreak havoc in the “Grand Theft Auto V” universe. A modder is currently working on a Thanos mod for Rockstar’s open-world game.

On Saturday, modder ‘JulioNIB’ released three YouTube clips showing the Thanos mod in “GTA V.” He also showed them off via his Patreon page, and they were met with a lot of excitement from fans.

The clips basically showcase the Thanos mod in the “GTA V” setting. The supervillain could be seen jumping really high, creating portals and teleporting in the videos. The fictional character also uses his Gauntlet to shoot powerful beams and even throw some meteors to its enemies.

JulioNIB has listed the different powers of Thanos in the game: 1. Ground attack and power shoot using Power Stone, 2. Freeze time using Time Stone, 3. Teleport and create black holes using Space Stone, 4. Steal souls using Soul Stone, 5. Throw meteors, and 6. Grab and throw pedestrians and vehicles.

The introduction of Thanos in the game will give players a chance to cause mayhem in San Andreas in the most vile and sinister ways possible. The Mad Titan after all caused a lot of destruction in the latest “Avengers” movie, and so the same thing should be expected when the mod comes out.

JulioNIB has already proven his talent in modding characters into Rockstar’s action-adventure video game. He was responsible for the Hulk, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Dragon Ball and Crysis mods for “GTA V,” according to DSOGaming.

“GTA V” was released in September 2013. It is available to play on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Windows PC. It has a massive player base thanks to its regular content updates and dedicated modders.

According to Comicbook.com, mods play a substantial role in the success of the game from the year of its release until this year. The abundance of mods has undeniably kept its players glued to the game for a long time. Hence, it does not come as a surprise that “GTA V” is now close to having 100 million lifetime sales, making it the second-best single-selling game of all time after “Minecraft.”

Photo: Rockstar Games/Steam