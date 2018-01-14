Hulu dropped plenty of news on “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2 during their session at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles Sunday morning. In addition to revealing that the release date will be April 25, they also dropped a new trailer (seen above) for Season 2, which included these shocking moments:

Offred Gagged — Seeing Offred (Elizabeth Moss) in the same type of muzzle that Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) wore last season on “The Handmaid’s Tale” means that things are only going to get worse for the protagonist in Season 2. When Ofglen was muzzled, her genitals were mutilated. We still aren’t sure what Offred’s punishment will be, however, since no one knows what she is being charged with. Both Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and Fred (Joseph Fiennes) seemed shocked that Offred was being taken, so it doesn’t seem like they accused her of anything.

Janine In The Colonies — The trailers seem to give us plenty of the Colonies, the contaminated areas of the Gilead where workers are prisoners. It looks like Janine (Madeline Brewer) has ended up there after her near-suicide attempt with her baby on the bridge. However, her story isn’t over yet.

Photo: Hulu

Offred and Nick — There is a scene where Nick (Max Minghella) and Offred seem to be sharing an intimate moment — which is surprising considering Offred was last seen being taken away. Is this a flashback or is this after she gets taken away in a van? Is she actually attached to Nick or does she just think he is an ally in Gilead? It isn’t clear from the scene, but considering Offred is pregnant with his baby, the two will likely remain in each other’s lives this year.

Burning The Dress — The final shot of the trailer appears to be Offred burning some red fabric. Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is her red handmaid’s dress. Why is she able to set her dress on fire? Is she done being a handmaid? Is she being sent to the Colonies too? Is it just a red herring?

Of course, the dystopian drama doesn’t give all the surprises away in the trailer. Not shown is Marisa Tomei. The actress, who appeared in last year’s blockbuster “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” will play a role in the second season of the Golden Globe winning drama, and she will play the wife of a commander in the Colonies.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2 will answer more burning questions when it premieres April 25 on Hulu.