The Golden Globes revealed the winners last night, and that means TV fans are probably figuring out what they want to watch next. While most of the movies are still just in theaters, you can watch all of the TV winners right now if you know where to look.

“Big Little Lies” — Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Laura Dern all won in their respective acting categories, and then the show itself won the Golden Globe for best limited series. “Big Little Lies,” a drama about elementary school moms in a rich beach town, is an HBO production, so that means it’s only available to watch via HBO Go, HBO Now or HBO On Demand.

“Handmaid’s Tale” — The show swept up several Emmys, and it did the same at the Golden Globes. Star Elizabeth Moss won the best actress in a drama category for her role as Offred, a woman forced to be a sex slave because she can have babies. The dystopian drama, based on Margaret Atwood’s book, also won the Golden Globe for best drama. The first season is available to watch exclusively on Hulu, and the second season is expected in the spring.

Photo: HBO; NBC; Amazon

“This Is Us” — Sterling K. Brown scored a Golden Globe for best leading actor on a drama last night. Season 2 of the drama, which follows the Pearson family through several decades, is currently airing on NBC. It returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST, but fans who need to play catch up can watch every episode on Hulu.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Rachel Brosnahan won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy, and then the show won best comedy later in the night. Amazon launched this drama less than two weeks before the Golden Globe nominations came out, so many audiences will likely be playing catch up with this show, where a 1950s housewife is dumped and discovers she could be a stand up comic. All 10 episodes are available to watch on Amazon Prime.

“Master of None” — Aziz Ansari won best leading actor in a TV comedy for his role on “Master of None,” where he plays a 30-year-old actor. Ansari also executive produces the show. Both seasons of the comedy are available on Netflix.