It looks like Sax has a big plan for Mikey in this week’s episode of “Happy!”

In a sneak peek from Season 1, episode 6 of the Syfy series, Sax (Christopher Meloni) takes Mikey (Gus Halper) to a church after bumping into him at the end of last episode. As Sax dresses Mikey, a priest shows up and asks Sax how the Church may be of service.

“This poor soul is an immigrant,” Sax says of Mikey. “He barely speaks English and he’s looking for sanctuary.”

When the priest notices that Mikey is in bad shape, Sax explains that the “poor little kitten … fell out of a window.” “He kind of cracked his melon,” Sax notes. “So mentally, he’s not all there.”

The priest is hesitant to take Mikey in, but when Sax reveals that there are some “not nice people” looking for him, the priest is left with no choice but to let him stay.

Sax then straps Mikey to a chair, as the former detective-turned-hitman explains why it’s necessary. “I know how this looks. It may seem a bit extreme. But it’s not. He likes it,” Sax tells the priest. “Because trust me if you don’t do it, this kid before you know it, he’ll be running naked outside into the street through your doors, and I think you and I can agree that Church doesn’t need a scandal like that on its hands, right?”

As Sax bids farewell to Mikey, the priest starts to pray. On his way out, Sax interrupts the priest’s prayer and asks, “How is it working out for you, talking to things that ain’t there? Does he even talk back?”

“Everyday,” the priest replies. “No matter how dark it gets. He finds a way to show his light.”

According to the synopsis for the episode, Sax stumbles on a new plan to negotiate for his daughter’s release. And based on the sneak peek, it looks like Sax is going to use Mikey to get Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo) back. As Sax realized last episode, Mikey’s uncle, Mr. Blue (Ritchie Coster), is the one behind the kidnapping. And now that Sax has Mikey, taking Hailey back home becomes more possible.

Elsewhere in the episode, Happy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) takes solace in the welcoming arms of another imaginary friend.

“Happy!” Season 1, episode 6, titled “The Scrapyard of Childish Things,” airs on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. EST on Syfy.