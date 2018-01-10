Update - 1/10/18 11:35 a.m.: Shortly after breaking the news that Harvey Weinstein was attacked at a restaurant in Arizona, TMZ released the video of the altercation, which shows fellow restaurant patron, Steve, giving Weinstein two backhand slaps to the face while shouting obscenities at him and telling him to leave the restaurant.

Original Story:

Harvey Weinstein was attacked while out dining on Tuesday night at Elements restaurant in the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, where he’s been staying, according to TMZ.

The film producer, who’s recently had a long list of sexual assault allegations made against him, was at dinner with his sober coach when the trouble ensued. When Steve, one of two men sitting at the table next to Weinstein, walked over to him to ask for a photo, he was refused. Steve said Weinstein was belligerent, but the restaurant manager disagreed and told TMZ that he was “sweet about it.”

Later in the evening, when Weinstein started to head out, Steve, after he’d had “quite a bit to drink,” made his friend record a video of what he was about to do, which was go over to Weinstein and try to punch him.

“You’re such a piece of [expletive] for what you did to these women,” he reportedly said before he allgedly “punched” Weinstein in the face, twice.

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Steve said he got him good, causing him to almost fall, but the manager once again disagreed and said that, despite trying, neither punch actually hit Weinstein because Steve was drunk and disorderly.

Weinstein refused to call the police after Steve’s friend suggested it to him and they all just left the restaurant as if nothing had happened.

After the bombshell New York Times story in October 2017 about Weinstein’s history of sexual assault allegations, the 65-year-old flew to Arizona to complete a one-week outpatient program to receive therapy.

His psychologist told TMZ that Weinstein was focused on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy” during their sessions together and that Weinstein was "invested in the program.”

Upon the completion of this rehab, he decided to stay in the area for longer to continue working with his doctors without outside distractions. It’s now three months later and he’s still there, with no news as to when, or if, he plans on returning to Los Angeles, or what other treatments he’s currently receiving.