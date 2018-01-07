Seth Meyers didn’t waste much time taking shots at Harvey Weinstein at the 2018 Golden Globes. The show’s host took aim at the disgraced Hollywood producer shortly into his opening monologue Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Weinstein, of course, was not in attendance at the awards show. The late night host joked that only Weinstein’s death would force the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize the producer again.

“Don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he's the first person ever booed in the In Memoriam,” Meyers said, which was followed by a collective groan from the audience.

Weinstein decided to take a leave of absence from his production company in October after a New York Times article detailed sexual harassment allegations against him that spanned over multiple decades. Considered one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein has an estimated net worth of $200 million. He was expelled from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortly after the allegations were made public.

Meyers’ opening monologue was filled with references to the many sexual harassment and assault allegations that have come down on numerous men in Hollywood over the last few months.

“Good evening ladies and remaining gentleman,” Meyers joked to start the show. “It’s 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t.”

Kevin Spacey was also the target of one of Meyers’ opening jokes. After Spacey was accused of attempted sexual assault, his role in the film “All the Money in the World” was recast with Christopher Plummer. Plummer received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the movie.

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images