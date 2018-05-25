On Friday morning, prolific Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police several months after decades worth of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him went public. Weinstein went into the New York Police Department’s First Precinct and was arrested as the world watched.

Weinstein, 66, was charged with rape, sex abuse, sexual misconduct and criminal sex act, according to the NYPD. The charges specifically relate to two women, despite more than a dozen accusers surfacing back when Weinstein’s alleged crimes were reported back in October. Investigative reporter Ronan Farrow, who helped publicize the allegations last year, published a report about events leading up to Weinstein’s arrest Friday.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to react to the news on Friday morning. Italian actress Asia Argento was 21 years old when she said she was raped by Weinstein, which she proclaimed in a speech at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. She said Weinstein’s Friday perp walk was his “first step on his inevitable descent to hell.”

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino said in a Hollywood Reporter guest column last year that she may have been blacklisted by Weinstein for rejecting his advances. She reacted with a simple hashtag on Friday: #Justice.

#Justice...



Harvey Weinstein will be charged with rape, abuse https://t.co/K4EWGYPnsp — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) May 25, 2018

Singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer thanked accusers Argento and actress Rose McGowan, as well as everyone else who came forward about their experiences with Weinstein, for helping bring the producer down.

harvey weinstein is being served justice. but it could have been otherwise. THANK YOU @rosemcgowan. THANK YOU @AsiaArgento. thank you to EVERY SINGLE women who has raised her voice and told the truth and refused to be shut up by a broken system. LET. PROGRESS. RING. — Amanda Palmer (@amandapalmer) May 25, 2018

McGowan appeared on “Good Morning America” to react to the news. She was one of Weinstein’s most prominent accusers, publicly accusing other Hollywood men of knowing about his behavior and covering it up. In the “Good Morning America” segment, she said seeing him walk into the NYPD precinct was cathartic.

"I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on,” McGowan said.

Photo: Kevin Hagen/Getty Images