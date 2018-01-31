Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle may be good friends, but that doesn’t mean the “Quantico” star is going to share bridesmaid details about her pal’s upcoming royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The actress, who has publicly supported Markle’s relationship with the royal, refused to confirm whether she would be a part of the “Suits” actress’ bridal party.

“If you see me there, you’ll know,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in a new interview.

Chopra didn’t spend too much time talking about royal wedding details. Instead, she commended Markle for her grace in dealing with the sudden spotlight put on her life because of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it,” the actress revealed.

“She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened,” Chopra continued.

The ABC star went on to acknowledge that Markle’s new platform will be a positive change. “So, I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else,” she explained.

“It’s a beautiful step in the right direction,” the actress added.

This is not the first time Chopra has boasted about Markle’s abilities outside of being in a relationship with Prince Harry.

When Markle appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017, Chopra revealed she thought the feature was “a little sexiest” for focusing on her friend’s romance rather than what she has done and what she is capable of doing.

“I don’t [know] if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion. I mean, she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I’m just saying,” Chopra told Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, she’s an actor, she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more,” the actress added.

Fans will just have to wait and see if Chopra makes an appearance at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. The couple is expected to walk down the aisle on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images