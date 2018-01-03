Daniel Dae Kim and Masi Oka, who both departed the CBS drama “Hawaii Five-0” in 2017, kicked off the new year with a reunion in Japan, with Kim sharing a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

“Saying goodbye to #Tokyo by saying hello to this one,” Kim wrote. “Thank you, @masi_oka, & #Japan. Great way to start #2018!”

A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) on Jan 2, 2018 at 3:56pm PST

Kim, who played Detective Lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly, left “Hawaii Five-0” at the end of Season 7, at the same time as another co-star of his, Grace Park, because though the two of them had made themselves available to return for Season 8, they, individually, could not agree on terms with CBS on a new contract and decided to leave. While the news of Kim’s departure was announced in the middle of 2017, he’s always made it clear since then that he still loves the show’s cast and is very supportive of the series as it continues on without him.

Now, the 49-year-old actor is filming a major role in the new “Hellboy” film, as well as executive-producing the breakout ABC hit series “The Good Doctor,” starring Freddie Highmore.

As for Osa, who played Dr. Max Bergman, he left halfway through Season 7 after simply deciding that it was the right time for him to move on and try new things.

Photo: CBS

“As much as I love Hawaii, I love the crew, I love the cast, I love the writers and I love the fans, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity, it was time for a new adventure,” he told TV Guide. “I’m not getting any younger.”

Since then, he’s worked on Netflix’s recently-released “Death Note” and the upcoming horror flick “The Meg” with Ruby Rose and Jason Statham, which is due out later this year. He also mentioned to TV Guide that he plans to continue to audition for TV shows, hoping to find another one he loves, but that shoots in LA and is closer to some of his family.

“Hawaii Five-0” returns with new episodes on Friday on CBS at 9 p.m. EST.