Friday’s Groundhog Day is a special one, not because of the holiday itself, but because it’s happening in 2018, a couple weeks before its movie counterpart, about a weatherman played by Bill Murray who lives the same day over and over again, celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Though the official “Groundhog Day” milestone doesn’t arrive until Feb. 12, this holiday is the perfect time to both take a look back at the classic romantic comedy and a current look at what its cast is up to now.

Bill Murray (Phil)

Though he started on “Saturday Night Live” in 1977 and already had major movie hits with 1980’s “Caddyshack,” 1981’s “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters” in 1984 and “What About Bob?” in 1993, this film of Murray’s is easily remembered each year because it’s tied to a holiday.

Since it came out, the actor’s only continued to star in movies including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Lost in Translation” and many others. Most recently, he wrapped up the first season of his reality series “Extra Innings” with his brother Brian Doyle-Murray, who also starred in “Groundhog Day.” Next, Murray can be heard in the animated Wes Anderson movie “Isle of Dogs.”

Andie MacDowell (Rita)

Since the early 1980s, MacDowell has been heating up screens both big and small. That didn’t change after this rom-com was released. In the years following the 1993 movie, the actress took on roles in movies like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” with Hugh Grant, “The Muse” with Sharon Stone, and 2001’s “Dinner with Friends.” In the world of TV, she had the short-lived ABC Family (now Freeform) series “Jane by Design” in 2012 and her own Hallmark Channel series, “Cedar Cove,” from 2013 to 2015.

In recent years, she could be seen in the dramas “Love After Love” and “Only the Brave,” as well as the Netflix holiday romance “Christmas Inheritance.” Coming up, she has the TV movie “The Beach House” and the comedy “The Last Laugh” with Chevy Chase.

Chris Elliott (Larry)

After this movie, Elliott followed in Murray’s footsteps and was on “Saturday Night Live” in 1994 and 1995, followed by a few more TV show and movie roles here and there before acting in the Cameron Diaz rom-com “There’s Something About Mary” in 1998. He voiced the character of Dogbert in the animated series “Dilbert” for two seasons before taking on the very memorable role of caretaker Hanson in “Scary Movie 2.”

Elliott was also on TV shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “King of the Hill,” “How I Met Your Mother” and, currently, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Stephen Tobolowsky (Ned)

The list of projects that Tobolowsky has worked on since starring in “Groundhog Day” is extensive, but there are a few that stand out. He was on “Deadwood” for a few episodes, had stint on the original “Heroes,” played a doctor in “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” had an arc on “Glee,” played Stu Beggs for about 30 episodes of “Californication” and now he stars on the Netflix sitcom “One Day at a Time.” He also has a few movies set to be released in 2018, including “Monsters at Large” with Mischa Barton.

