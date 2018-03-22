Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced that their wedding cake will be created by Claire Ptak, a pastry chef.

With just enough details released, Ana Calderone, a writer for People, created her own version of the lemon elderflower cake. But most likely, the royal couple’s wedding cake will be so much bigger than Calderone’s sample.

Calderone said that Ptak will most likely use fresh elderflowers for her ingredients, but they are hard to find in New York. So instead of using actual elderflowers, Calderone opted to use elderflower liqueur to give her cake a similar taste.

She also said that Ptak is known for her not-so-perfect approach when it comes to applying the frosting on her cakes. And she could the same thing for Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding cake. Calderone also said that Ptak rarely uses white buttercream frosting, but since it is the couple’s request, she has no other option but to oblige.

The result is a beautiful yellow white two-layered cake designed with colorful flowers. The icing surrounding the sides of the cake is not evenly applied, but it still looks beautiful nonetheless.

“So what is my verdict? Making a wedding cake – whether it’s only two tiers or a whopping eight tiers (like Prince William and Princess Kate’s colossal confection showstopper) – is hard work. Yes, it took me 7 hours to bake, cool, frost and decorate the cake from start to finish but the end result was more than worth the effort,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, the Kensington Palace announced Prince Harry and Markle’s choice for pastry chef and cake flavor.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the flavors of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig,” the post read.

In a follow up tweet from the palace, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Markle are looking forward to sharing their cake to their guests.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images