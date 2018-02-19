Roseanne Barr is known for having one of the most controversial performances of the National Anthem of all time, but that didn’t stop her from slamming pop singer Fergie’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

After the “London Bridge” singer was criticized for her performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday night, the 65-year-old sitcom star took to Twitter where she claimed her 1990 performance of the song was “better.”

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game?” Barr tweeted early Monday morning. “I think mine was better lowkey.”

The tweet, which has received over 11K likes, is currently pinned to the top of Barr’s Twitter account. Barr has also since retweeted a couple of fans’ unfavorable reviews of Fergie’s performance.

Barr, who is best known for her starring role on the “Roseanne” series, which is currently being rebooted by ABC, became infamous for her National Anthem performance at a 1990 San Diego Padres game. It was there that the actress screech-sang the anthem before ended her performance by grabbing her crotch and spitting on the pitcher’s mound.

“I started too high. I knew about six notes in that I couldn’t hit the big note. So I just tried to get through it, but I couldn’t hear anything with 50,000 drunk a-- booing, screaming ‘you fat [expletive],’ giving me the finger and throwing bottles at me during the song they ‘respect’ so much,” Barr later explained of her performance.

While Fergie’s performance received criticism from viewers at home and celebrities alike, Barr’s rendition was panned on a larger scale. After her MLB game appearance, President George Bush slammed her performance as “disgraceful.”

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images