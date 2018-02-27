At a time of increased anxiety over the threat of mass shootings at U.S. schools, police in New Jersey peacefully resolved a potentially dangerous situation. A male student at Franklin High School in Somerset was charged with bringing a loaded gun to class last Friday, MyCentralJersey reported.

The unidentified 17-year-old student was charged with unlawful possession and possession for an unlawful purpose. Police were notified late Friday morning that the student may have had a weapon on school grounds. They worked with school officials to find the student while he was in class, where he was promptly removed.

A warranted search of his backpack produced a loaded 9mm handgun. There was apparently no indication of an imminent threat to his fellow students or teachers.

MyCentralJersey noted the similarity to another case in nearby New Brunswick a few days later. A 12-year-old male student at New Brunswick Middle School claimed he had a gun in his backpack, creating a minor scare. However, unlike the Franklin student, it was determined the boy did not have a gun in his backpack or at home.

The incident was one of many in recent weeks in which a school took caution against a possible shooting threat. Copycat threats immediately popped up around the country following the deadly Parkland, Florida, shooting, prompting several school lockdowns. On Monday morning, a Philadelphia student also brought a loaded handgun to school, CBS Philly reported. The gun was caught by a metal detector in the student’s backpack and removed.

On the same day as the Franklin High School incident, a Florida student reportedly brought an AR-15 rifle to school. An AR-15 was used in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

GettyImages-909383394 Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the 2018 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images