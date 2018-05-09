An English teacher in Virginia was arrested Friday for allegedly having an "inappropriate relationship" with a female student, according to reports.

Craig D. Nixon was arrested at his home and booked into Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond. He was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship.

Nixon appeared before the Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Tuesday. His bond hearing is set for May 25.

Nixon, 50, taught English at Matoaca High School and worked for Chesterfield County Public Schools for nearly 18 years. He also previously taught English at Chesterfield High School, according to WTVR, a CBS affiliate in Richmond, Virginia.

The alleged relationship between Nixon and the student started at the beginning of this year until March, a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

The girl’s age has not been reported and police have not yet specified where the alleged contact took place, according to the Associated Press.

Chesterfield schools spokesman Shawn Smith spoke about the allegation and confirmed that Nixon had been relieved of his teaching duties by the school in April.

"These are very serious charges, and Craig Nixon is not an employee of Chesterfield Schools," Smith said.

Matoaco High School Principal John Murray, in a letter to students’ families, said that the investigation was ongoing.

"This alleged incident does not represent the Matoaca High community that I have come to know over my last nine years serving in this community. Moving forward, we will work tirelessly to see that an incident such as this does not define our school," Murray wrote.

Several students who attended the school said that the allegations didn’t "surprise" them while others claimed that many at the school spoke highly of Nixon.

A female teacher in Iowa was also arrested Friday for allegedly having sexual contact with a male student. A female teacher in Ohio was indicted Thursday on charges of sexual battery of a male student.

