“Homeland” is coming back to Showtime after almost a year away. Sunday’s Season 7 premiere will see Carrie (Claire Danes) on U.S. soil and living with her daughter in D.C. Meanwhile, Saul’s (Mandy Patinkin) life will be far from back to normal.

Showtime’s synopsis for episode 1, titled “Enemy of the State,” reveals will we see Saul and other federal employees still detained after the assassination attempt on President-elect Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) in the Season 6 finale.

Photo: Jacob Coppage/Showtime

While Keane saw fit to lock up Saul after he was connected to conspirators of the attack, Carrie stuck by his side, and it seems she’s still planning to do just that. The Season 7, episode 1 preview shows Carrie’s statement from the last episode.

“Innocent people cannot be arrested! You cannot let them do this!” Carrie can be heard saying.

Saul may find a way out of the situation on his own, though. One scene from the season trailer shows Saul being told, “You said put the country first. I’m offering you an opportunity to do that.”

Photo: Jacob Coppage/Showtime

While Keane may be alive, her storyline doesn’t seem to be improving. Showtime’s synopsis teases Keane will be facing demons of her own as her “administration comes under scrutiny.”

There is no mention of Quinn (Rupert Friend) in the premiere synopsis. Viewers will remember he died at the conclusion of Season 6 after being shot down by soldiers while behind the wheel in an effort to protect Keane and Carrie.

Friend has since confirmed he will not be returning to the show, though that hasn’t stopped fans from grieving his absence.

Photo: Antony Platt/Showtime

Catch the Season 7 premiere of “Homeland” on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.