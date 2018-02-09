Apple finally released its HomePod on Friday after pushing back its planned December release.

The HomePod comes into the smart speaker market that already has various options for customers, including gadgets from Amazon, Google and Sonos.

The HomePod is one of the priciest home speaker models out there, priced just $50 less than the Google Home Max.

Here’s a comparison of both devices.

HomePod Vs. Google Home Max: Voice Assistant

The HomePod is powered by Siri, which allows users to send messages, create lists, set timers, get the news, check sports, traffic and weather updates. Siri also converts measurements, reads text messages out loud and helps with translations. The voice assistant works as a DJ as it progressively learns more about it user's taste in music. Siri also allows users to control HomeKit smart home accessories. People can see when Siri is listening by the LED waveform that animates on top of the device.

The Google Home Max works with Google Assistant. Users can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Google Assistant allows users to control smart home devices, get the news, weather and sports updates. The voice assistant lets users control song-playing, smart home appliances, helps with schedules, translations and sets up reminders. The Google Home Max also comes with the Voice Match feature, which personalizes Google Assistant information based on the person in the household.

HomePod Vs. Google Home Max: Features

The HomePod comes with Apple’s A8 chip, which is found in the iPhone 6. The speaker has the ability to know where in the room it has been placed and will be able to sense when another HomePod has been added. It also senses when it is being moved to another location in the house. The HomePod works with Apple Music only, which means users can’t use other music-streaming accounts like Spotify. The HomePod also allows hands-free voice calls.

The Google Home Max lets users shop using just their voice. Like the HomePod, the Google Home Max also allows hands-free voice calls. When paired up with Chromecast, the speaker can stream content on the TV and control the play, pause and volume options. Unlike the HomePod, the Google Home Max works with Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, iHeart Radio and other services.

HomePod Vs. Google Home Max: Sound

Apple’s speaker comes with a mesh, spongy fabric for its aesthetic and acoustic performance. The HomePod includes a high‑excursion woofer, seven horn-loaded tweeters that come each with its own custom amplifier, as well as a six-microphone array.

The Google Home Max features an acoustically transparent fabric, two 4.5-inch woofers, sealed rigid housing and two custom tweeters.

HomePod Vs. Google Home Max: Multi-room Options

As for multi-room options, the Apple speaker will be able to play music across multiple HomePods with AirPlay 2. However, the multi-room audio feature won’t be available until later this year through an update.

Meanwhile, the Google Home Max can be combined with Chromecast Audio or speakers with Chromecast to play music across multiple rooms.

HomePod Vs. Google Home Max: Price, Colors, Size

The HomePod comes in White and Space Gray colors and has a $349 price tag. The device is 6.8 inches high and weighs 5.5 pounds.

The Google Home Max is available in Chalk and Charcoal for $399. The speaker is 7.4 inches high and weighs 11.7 pounds.