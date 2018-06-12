When “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 returns this week, fans will see Mama June Shannon’s determination to win the beauty pageant. Unfortunately, her weight gain might get in the way of her goal to snag a crown and a title.

The teaser trailer for WE tv’s returning series shows Mama June struggling to get into her gown as she’s noticeably gained some pounds. Mama June then asks for help from her sister Doe Doe, but the latter insists that she won’t be able to fit in it because she’s transformed from size four to a 12.

It seems Mama June will have a hard time preparing for the beauty contest, but she doesn’t want to let her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson down. The 12-year-old reality star is after all her pageant coach and sidekick in her new endeavor.

Speaking of the mother-daughter duo, they were spotted enjoying an outing in New York City on Monday. In the photo of the two published online by People, Honey Boo Boo is noticeably taller than the last time she was seen on the reality show. Meanwhile, Mama June’s weight gain has become very obvious especially since she wore a semi-loose, long-sleeved white top and black pants.

Mama June made headlines last year following her more than 300 pounds transformation as a result of multiple surgeries and a new diet plan that were documented in the first season of her reality series. As part of her beauty transformation, she had a breast augmentation, a procedure that removed her excess skin and got veneers to fix her smile, as per E! News.

Early this year, Mama June revealed that she’s gained a few pounds following her dramatic weight loss. “The holidays do it. I’ve been very good, it’s over a year and a half. If you say gaining 10 pounds in a year and a half is bad, then it is what it is,” she exclusively told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Despite her weight gain, Mama June is happy since she’s found love in the person of her current boyfriend Geno Doak. In the first episode of her show’s sophomore run, the 38-year-old TV star proudly introduced her beau, saying, “I have found love ya’ll. I have a wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again.”

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 returns to WE tv on June 15 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Photo: Getty Images/Paras Griffin