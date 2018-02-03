Following Mama June’s 300-pound transformation, she’s decided to take on the challenge of joining beauty pageants. So far in “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2, fans saw Mama June getting most of her pageant knowledge and training from her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. However, things took a different turn this week when Mama June got professional help.

The title of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2, episode 4 is “Boo Boo… You’re Fired,” and it clearly gave away the fact that Mama June replaced her youngest daughter from being her pageant coach. In the latest episode of the TLC reality series Alana ran away after realizing that she’s been blindsided by her own mother.

In episode 4, Mama June introduced her professional pageant coach to her family. When Alana saw Nic, she thought she’s just going to be her “assistant coach.” Unfortunately for Honey Boo Boo, Mama June had this idea of making her the pro coach’s assistant.

“I don’t know if Alana is going to be able to work with the new pageant coach, Nic. Alana likes being in control and [she’s] competitive, so being somebody’s sidekick … that ain’t what Alana is all about,” Mama June revealed in her solo interview during the episode.

Later, Mama June, Alana and Nic headed out to view some dresses for the pageant. The professional coach was determined to choose the most beautiful dress for her client, but Alana was also busy looking for clothes she thought would look good on her mom. Honey Boo Boo eventually realized that she and Nic weren’t seeing things eye to eye, so she decided to leave.

“If I’m not wanted here and I know where I am wanted. That is exactly where I’m about to go,” Alana said before exiting the dress shop. Upon learning that Alana has left the shop, Nic became worried and she informed Mama June what happened. Mama June then called her boyfriend Geno to rush to the dress shop because “Alana is gone.”

Also featured in the episode is Mama June’s proposal for Geno to move in with her since his apartment’s lease was up and he wasn’t planning on renewing. However, Mama June’s boyfriend had his head on his shoulders and told his girlfriend that it would be too soon for them to live together. Plus, he’s also hesitant to move in with Mama June because he doesn’t want to hear “a bunch of screaming everyday.”

Mama June insisted, but Geno didn’t cave in. Mama June then asked her lover if it’s OK for her to come and stay at his new place the moment he finds one. “So can I come stay at your house every once and a while?” Mama June asked. But then Geno said, “You can come visit. You can’t stay.”

At the end of their conversation, Mama June admitted that Geno’s right and it’s indeed too early for them to live together knowing that their relationship is fairly new. She also admitted that they actually couldn’t afford to have Geno move in at the moment since Pumpkin’s baby is on the way.

Speaking of Pumpkin, or rather her fiancé Josh, Mama June was stressing out at the thought that the soon-to-be father needs to find a better job. She talked to Geno about the fact that she’s worried about Pumpkin and her baby because Josh is in no position to financially provide for them.

Interestingly, Geno didn’t really pick Mama June’s side on this one. He told Mama June that she already has a lot on her plate with the beauty pageant, so she shouldn’t be worrying about Josh, who is technically “a grown man.” However, Mama June countered that she’s just thinking of what’s best for her 17-year-old daughter and her grandchild. She also made it clear that she always has her daughter’s back, but not Josh’s.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.



Photo: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv