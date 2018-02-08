After being hounded by scandals for the past few months, “House of Cards” Season 6 has finally taken an upswing by casting two new faces -- Academy Award nominees Greg Kenner and Diane Lane.

They will be joining Robin Wright, who stars as Claire Underwood, in the last season of the Netflix political drama. According to BBC, the production for the new season finally started last Wednesday with its new cast members.

The show was put at risk after its lead star, Kevin Spacey, was accused by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp of sexual misconduct dating back to 1986. At the time, Rapp was only 14 while Spacey was 26.

Spacey claimed to have no memory of the sexual assault, although he apologized to Rapp and later came out as a gay man. Following Rapp’s confession, several others came forward and accused Spacey of sexual assault.

His spokesperson said the actor is now “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” although he is in “absolute” denial about it.

As difficult as it was to let go of Spacey, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said that they feel at peace with the decision they made.

“I think it gave us all an opportunity to soul-search right away and I love that we were able to very quickly come to the conclusion,” Sarandos told the New York Daily News.

The exec added that employees have a right to “a workplace that is safe, where people are equal and respected and are judged by the quality of their work and not who they are — not to be in a position to be taken advantage of by people of power.”

So even though Spacey was the lead star, they will not tolerate his behavior. “The best way to set that environment is, no matter who it is, they’ve got to go,” he said.

“People love the show,” Sarandos added. “They love Claire (the First Lady played by Robin Wright). They love Francis, too, and everybody wants to see how this wraps up. Yes, this was a Kevin Spacey story, but there’s 340 people who make that show.” Photo: Netflix