If there are two characters who deserve their own spinoff in “House of Cards,” then that would have to be Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) and Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly).

As far as executive producer Daniel Minahan is concerned, these two are the ones who are likely to be given their own shoes after “House of Cards” wraps up its sixth season.

“I don’t want to get into trouble but I kind of feel that Boris McGiver who plays the journalist Tom Hammerschmidt at the Washington Herald will be the most likely spin off character, he is one of the most wonderful actors they have there,” he told the Daily Mail.

Minahan added that Stamper has a similar impact among fans, so he will find similar success in his own show. “Michael Kelly created an amazing character. I would be happy to work with Michael and Boris,” he continued.

It is not the first time news about a spinoff started floating around. Earlier, Variety reported that the streaming service and producer Media Rights Capital is currently working on multiple ideas for a potential spinoff.

They are currently in the early stages of development, and so far, ideas have started forming around Stamper, the political aide-de-camp of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey). Eric Roth, who served as an executive producer for the first four seasons of “House of Cards,” is set to write the script.

“House of Cards” was in jeopardy after lead star Spacey was accused by actor Anthony Rapp, 46, of sexual misconduct dating back to 1986. Rapp, who was 14 then while Spacey was 26, claimed that Spacey harassed him at a party when he was carried “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

After this revelation, several other individuals came forward with their own stories of harassment against Spacey.

Because of this, Spacey was booted out of the Netflix series. The sixth and final season will now focus on Frank’s wife, Claire (Robin Wright). It will only have eight episodes compared to the usual eight, according to Entertainment Weekly. Photo: Netflix