“House of Cards” star Rachel Brosnahan will surely miss her aunt, the fashion mogul Kate Spade.

After Spade committed suicide on June 5, Brosnahan posted a sweet video on Instagram, which showed the designer dancing with her husband Andy Spade.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” the “House of Cards” captioned the video. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.”

She added: “Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

Brosnahan had a pretty close relationship with Spade. After Brosnahan won a Golden Globe for her performance in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Spade celebrated with her niece.

“I am beside myself! My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won,” the handbag creator told Page Six. “She deserves this recognition, as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud.”

Spade was found dead in her bedroom at her Park Avenue home in Manhattan by a housekeeper. Spade left a suicide note telling her daughter, Frances Beatrix, not to blame herself for her death, according to the New York Daily News.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” her family said in a statement. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

While many were shocked over the news of her suicide, Spade’s sister, Reta Saffo, wasn’t. She said Spade had “flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive,” so she encouraged her sister to seek treatment. But for the sake of her business, Spade decided to keep things to herself.

“She was all set to go — but then chickened out by morning. We’d get sooo close to packing her bags, but — in the end, the ‘image’ of her brand (happy-go-lucky Kate Spade) was more important for her to keep up. She was definitely worried about what people would say if they found out,” Saffo said in a statement.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano