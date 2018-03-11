Princess Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles once shared Prince Charles, but that is not the only thing they had in common.

Following Princess Diana’s death in 1997, Prince Charles’ current wife, Parker-Bowles, has been photographed wearing similar attire just like what the former wore years ago.

Express recently uploaded a side by side photo of the two royals that shows them wearing almost the exact same thing during two different occasions. For instance, both Princess Diana and Parker-Bowles have worn tiaras during formal events.

When Princess Diana went to India, she wore a white headscarf. Parker-Bowles also wore a headscarf during her trip to Egypt. In 1985, Princes William and Harry’s mom went to the Vatican to meet Pope John Paul II. During her visit, Princess Diana wore a black dress and a black headdress.

In 2009, Parker-Bowles went to St. Peter’s Basilica to meet Pope Benedict XVI, and she also wore an all-black ensemble.

It also appeared as though Princess Diana and Parker-Bowles had similar hairstyles. In the photo taken in 1985, Prince Charles is seen driving Princess Diana in his Aston Martin car. The late princess had a smile on her face, and her hair appeared to be wind-blown.

In 2004, Parker-Bowles rode in the same car that was being driven by Prince Charles. Her hair was also wind-blown, but she didn’t have a smile on her face.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana previously opened up about her marriage to Prince Charles, as well as his affair with Parker-Bowles. In the documentary “Diana: In Her Own Words,” the late princess described her wedding to Prince Charles as the worst day of her life.

“I went upstairs, had lunch with my sisters who were there, and I said, ‘I can’t marry him. I can’t do this. This is absolutely unbelievable.’ And they were wonderful and said, ‘Well, bad luck, Duch. Your face is on the tea towel, so you’re too late to chicken out,’” Princess Diana recounted.

Princess Diana also said that she’s known about her husband’s affair way before she confronted him about it. “Jealousy, total jealousy,” she said.

Photo: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images