The finals are already here for the "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" teams, and it's going to be a fierce fight to the finish as one team prepares to walk away with the Mirrorball trophy and the title of "DWTS" champions.

The finals will see the remaining three "Athletes" partnerships on the ABC series perform two routines each, At the end of the night, following one new dance and a freestyle, the viewer votes from the previous week, as well as the judge's scores and live viewer votes from tonight's performances, will all be tallied to determine a winner.

The pressure to win is the only thing left for the teams, which means they've been hard at work to make sure they're crowned champs. Here's how they spent the last week rehearsing:

Team Just Friends

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Being sick isn't keeping Jenna Johnson from whipping Adam Rippon and his routine into perfect shape ahead of the finals. Though images both shared to social media didn't reveal any details about either their jazz or freestyle routines, Adam seemed to indicate that they were going to heat up the dance floor with an emoji-filled caption to his Instagram post of their practice.

Team Back That Pass Up

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Josh Norman has one goal—give pro Sharna Burgess the win she has yet to receive on the show. In a post on his Twitter account, the football star showed himself in form for a dance, but added a trophy to his outstretched hand, as if he were presenting it to the longtime pro.

Team Axellent

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Despite being the underdogs of the competition, Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber aren't giving up in their quest to be the ones who take home the Mirrorball. In an emotional post on Instagram, Sasha shared his thoughts on the former skater's journey on the show alongside an image of them at rehearsal.

"Within the few weeks dancing together I've seen your confidence grow, and your positive energy is contagious, you have a bright light shining out of you," he wrote. "You have taught me so much in a short period of time. I've been so honored to be your partner, and share this journey with you."

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" airs tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.