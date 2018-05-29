Florence and the Machine are heading back out on the road. Florence Welch and her band are touring North America later this year to support their forthcoming album, “High as Hope,” and fans will want to be among the first to get tickets.

The “Sky Full of Song” performers will kick off the U.S. tour in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Aug. 9 before heading to San Francisco and covering much of the west coast. Those closer to the Atlantic Ocean will have to wait until October to see the indie rock band. Canadian fans will be happy to know that there will be at least three stops north of the border as well.

Tickets for Florence and the Machine’s 2018 tour go on sale Tuesday. The presale, available to those who preordered the “High as Hope” album, starts Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets to most of the shows are being sold on Live Nation.

Photo: Raphael Dias/Getty Images

The “Hunger” performers will have several opening acts with them. Wet, St. Vincent and Lizzo, Kamasi Washington, Billie Eilish, Beth Ditto, Grizzly Bear and Perfume Genius will all play different dates on the “High as Hope” tour.

See Florence and the Machine’s 2018 U.S. and Canadian tour dates below:

Aug. 5 – Montreal, Quebec at Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 9 – Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (with Wet)

Aug. 11 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park

Sept. 8 – Vancouver, British Columbia at SKOOKUM Festival at Stanley Park

Sept. 10 – Seattle, Washington at KeyArena (with St. Vincent and Lizzo)

Sept. 11 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center (with St. Vincent and Lizzo)

Sept. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center (with St. Vincent and Lizzo)

Sept. 15 – Denver, Colorado at Grandoozy Festival at Overland Park

Sept. 22 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 23 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University (with Grizzly Bear)

Sept. 25 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl (with Grizzly Bear)

Sept. 29 – Dallas, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Grizzly Bear)

Sept. 30 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Grizzly Bear)

Oct. 2 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena (with Billie Eilish)

Oct. 3 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center (with Billie Eilish)

Oct. 5 – Washington, D.C. at The Anthem (with Beth Ditto)

Oct. 9 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Oct. 12 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

Oct. 13 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena (with Kamasi Washington)

Oct. 14 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center (with Kamasi Washington)

Oct. 16 – Toronto, Ontario at Air Canada Centre (with Kamasi Washington)

Oct. 19 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center (with Perfume Genius)

Oct. 20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center (with Perfume Genius)

Florence and the Machine’s “High as Hope” album will be released June 29.