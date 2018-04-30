Mariah Carey is set to return to Las Vegas for a new residency at Caesars Palace. “The Butterfly Returns” show is expected to begin July 5 with 12 confirmed performance dates that will run throughout the summer.

Carey first made the announcement on Twitter, revealing presale tickets will be available for purchase starting Tuesday morning.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a BRAND NEW residency, THE BUTTERFLY RETURNS, beginning July 5th! Fan Club presale starts Tue 5/1 before the public on sale this Friday at 10am PT!” Carey tweeted.

While ticket sales for the general public will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. PDT, those willing to pay a little extra can access Carey’s presale tickets for an additional $20.

Fans who purchase the Honey B. Fly Live Pass will be given access to exclusive ticket presales, a subscription to the MariahCarey.com newsletter, exclusive offers as well as members-only contests and promotions.

While Junior/New members of Live Pass will gain access to presale tickets starting at 11 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, Legacy members can start purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday.

Carey initially held a residency at The Colosseum from 2015-2017 for her show, “Mariah #1 to Infinity.” For her 2018 residency, Carey will perform six times in July, once in August, and five times in September.

Carey’s big announcement comes weeks after her interview with People where she admitted she has struggled with bipolar disorder for years. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Carey, who was diagnosed in 2001, revealed.

“It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

The star revealed she is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II disorder.

For those overseas, who miss Carey in Las Vegas, the singer is scheduled to hit the road for several international shows starting Oct. 7 and is expected to wrap things up on Nov. 6.

