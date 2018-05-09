Christina Aguilera is back! The songstress is about to release her first album in over five years, titled “Liberation,” and she just revealed that she will head out on her first tour in over a decade. The U.S. tour has over 20 stops, and fans will want to be first to get their tickets.

Seats for fhe 2018 Liberation Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Presales will give some fans early access to tickets, though. American Express cardholders can get into the presale on Monday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Aguilera’s fans can also go to her website to sign up for a mailing list that grants them access to a tour ticket presale on Wednesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Most tickets are available through Live Nation with the exception of a few. The Oct. 24 show in Indio, California and the Nov. 4 tour stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma are both being handled by the venues’ websites. Tickets for the Nov. 3 concert in Thackerville, Oklahoma are being sold on Ticketmaster.

Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Fans who buy tickets won’t have to worry about buying Xtina’s new album. A standard CD copy of “Liberation,” which is set to drop June 15, is free with the tickets. Ticketmaster will send instructions about how to redeem the free disc.

See all the dates for Aguilera’s 2018 Liberation Tour below:

Sept. 25 — Hollywood, Florida — Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 28 — Atlantic City, New Jersey — Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 30 — Washington, D.C. — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 3 — New York, New York — Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 4 — New York, New York — Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 6 — Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 08 — Boston, Massachusetts — Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 11 — Orillia, Ontario, Canada — Casino Rama Resort

Oct. 13 — Detroit, Michigan — Fox Theatre Detroit

Oct. 16 — Chicago, Illinois — The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 — Chicago, Illinois — The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 19 — Denver, Colorado — Pepsi Center

Oct. 22 — Oakland, California — Paramount Theatre

Oct. 24 — Indio, California — Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Oct. 26 — Los Angeles, California — Greek Theatre

Oct. 27 — Las Vegas, Nevada — The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 29 — Phoenix, Arizona — Comerica Theatre

Nov. 1 — Sugar Land, Texas — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 3 — Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar World Casino and Resort

Nov. 4 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Nov. 6 — St. Louis, Missouri — Peabody Opera House

Nov. 9 — New Orleans, Louisiana — Saenger Theatre

Nov. 11 — Atlanta, Georgia — Fox Theatre Atlanta

Nov. 13 — St. Petersburg, Florida — The Mahaffey Theatre

Audiences can get a taste of what the “Accelerate” singer will bring to the tour when she performs live on the Billboard Music Awards. She’ll sing her new duet, “Fall in Line,” with Demi Lovato on the May 20 awards show.