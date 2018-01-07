Fans were not thrilled when Justin Timberlake showed up to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards wearing a Time’s Up pin. The “Filthy” singer received a ton of backlash from fans after he shared a photo of himself and wife Jessica Biel on Instagram showing support for the movement even though he has worked with Woody Allen.

Timberlake shared the photo on Sunday night ahead of the ceremony. “Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack,” the caption read.

The Time’s Up initiative was the driving force behind the many celebrities who wore black on the red carpet as a sign of support for those who came forward about the sexual harassment that happens behind closed doors in Hollywood.

However, fans couldn’t understand why Timberlake would wear the pin when he worked on Allen’s film “Wonder Wheel” despite the fact the director was investigated in 1992 for sexually abusing his daughter with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow.

Those upset about the pin took to Twitter to voice their opinion about Timberlake’s choice of accessory.

“Watching the TL drag Justin Timberlake for pretending to care about sexual assault bc he was ina Woody Allen film,” one Twitter user wrote.

One person chose to bring up Timberlake’s past performance at the 2004 Super Bowl where he ripped Janet Jackson’s costume and exposed her breast on live television.

“You starred in Woody Allen’s new movie. You built a career on malicious misogyny towards Britney Spears. You left Janet Jackson out to dry. This is pure performative fraud,” the individual wrote.

“I’m sorry but actors and actresses who have worked or praised abusers like Woody Allen eg. Justin Timberlake, Timothy Chalamet and Armie Hammer have NO right to wear the #TimesUp pin or wear black tonight. we’ve heard their voices, they sided with the abuser. #GoldenGlobes,” another person tweeted.

As of Sunday night, Timberlake has yet to address the picture and the backlash it has received.

Find out how to live stream the 2018 Golden Globes HERE. See the nominees HERE.