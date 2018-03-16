Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles have reportedly been a huge help to Meghan Markle especially since she will soon become a member of the royal family.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the two female royals do everything they can to remind Markle that she is loved and supported by them.

“She’s been embraced by the royal family. She’s also been exploring various charitable avenues she’d like to pursue after she gets married,” the source added.

Middleton has also been very helpful when it comes to Markle’s fashion choices. The soon to be mom of three has been introducing Markle to some of her favorite designers so she could also wear their creations.

Last week, the Daily Mail writer, Richard Kay, claimed that Markle also runs to Parker-Bowles for advice on everything related to her becoming a future member of the royal family. Kay also claimed that Markle has reached out to Parker-Bowles because of them have experienced similar bouts of isolation.

“They would have had much to talk about anyway as both are divorcees and, like Camilla, Meghan is most probably going to be transformed from a commoner into a royal duchess. She jumped at Camilla’s invitation because, since meeting Harry almost two years ago, she has come to admire the way the Duchess of Cornwall has worked hard using her chatty personality to overcome public prejudice,” wrote Kay.

But even though Middleton and Parker-Bowles may have been helping Markle out as she prepares to become a royal, this does not mean that they are the best of friends.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that Middleton and Markle barely know each other. This means that they cannot be regarded as best friends.

“Kate has the poise and charm and also the reserve that is appropriate for a future queen. Meghan brims over with confidence and of course is a big star in her own right. She has left her acting career to marry the person she loves, become the first American Princess and to help others. Opposites can form close friendships and with William and Harry such close siblings the chances are that they will get on famously,” he said.

Photo: PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images