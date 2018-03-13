Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended the Commonwealth Day celebration earlier this week, and they looked very much alike.

Both women wore coats and a headdress, and they also carried a small clutch bag. Markle and Middleton were all smiles when they met with their fans. The two women’s hair was also untied during their recent sighting.

But body language expert Judi James said that Markle and Middleton may not be mirroring each other naturally. This means that they may appear to have countless similarities in public because of their training and not because they are alike.

“But is this down to nature or nurture? Is it the kind of subconscious mirroring that would suggest like-minded thinking and high levels of either empathy and/or admiration, or is it more likely to be down to Palace training to ensure Meghan creates the same perfect royal ‘fit’ as Kate did when she married William?” James told Express.

The body language expert also said that if Princes William and Harry appear to be alike in public, it’s because they are siblings, and they also grew up together. But Middleton and Markle have only known each other for a couple of months.

“William and Harry have always been tightly bonded but they have also grown together using very different body language signals. Harry has always been more spontaneous and relaxed while William has looked more serious and introvert,” she explained.

James said that Middleton may have also been the one to give Markle some tips or training on how they should look and act like in public.

“Kate has always favored a small clutch bag and used both hands to hold it in front of her torso at royal events. Meghan made her first few appearances with a selection of normal, full-size handbags hanging from one straight arm but it looks very much as though Kate has influenced her to take something much smaller and neater,” she said.

Patti Wood, another body language expert, told Good Housekeeping that Markle and Middleton are both aware of each other. During their recent sighting, the two women did not upstage one another.

“Despite the craziness and attention, they’re also trying to have a moment just between them,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool