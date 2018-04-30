Kate Middleton is likely teaching Meghan Markle about Queen Elizabeth II’s etiquette before the royal wedding.

William Hanson, an etiquette expert, told Express that Markle will most probably rely on Middleton for tips on how to represent the monarch in future royal engagements.

“Meghan won’t have a specific tutor, but the royal household and other members of the royal family who have ‘married in’ will be passing on their knowledge to the newest addition. As the most recent person to marry into the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge will be of the most use to Meghan, I would imagine,” Hanson said.

Hanson added that Middleton will generously share some of the things she has learned since joining the royal family in 2011. She and Prince William just celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

But other than Middleton, Markle will also observe the etiquette being applied by some members of the royal family.

“Meghan will also be observing others, too, watching and copying certain mannerisms or tricks that they do to cope and successfully navigate the pitfalls of court life. Her fiancé will, of course, also be sharing his considerable knowledge too. I suspect Prince Harry may have given her an amusing rundown on the many weird and wonderful ways of the English class system,” Hanson said.

However, he also said that since Markle is an American, she will most likely be getting a “get out of jail” free card that Middleton didn’t receive years ago. As a newcomer, Markle is not expected to know everything about the United Kingdom and the royal family.

Meanwhile, Hanson also dished on Markle’s touchy-feely nature and said that it might be a problem in the near future.

“This may well be a conscious choice on her part and may be one of the ways that she plays her part in evolving the monarchy, but this touchy-feely cannot happen everywhere that she will go and so she may well struggle with having to learn when to be informal and when to be slightly more reserved,” he said.

Americans, according to Hanson, are known for being more touchy than the British.

Photo: Reuters/Yui Mok/Pool