Meghan Markle has not named her maid of honor, but it seems she won’t be asking Kate Middleton to take on the important role.

William Hanson, a British etiquette expert, said that Middleton being named as Markle’s maid of honor is “unbecoming.”

“It’s unbecoming for a member of the royal family to walk behind a commoner. Which, as painful as that sounds and despite being directly related to Catherine, is what Pippa is,” he said.

Kelly Lynch, a royal expert and the managing editor of Daily Break, seconded Hanson and confirmed that Markle is a commoner.

“As far as I know, Meghan will be considered a commoner even when she becomes HRH because she’s not a peer of the realm,” she told Express.

But according to Harper’s Bazaar, Markle cannot be considered a commoner because she has royal ancestors. Gary Boyd Roberts, a genealogist, told the publication that Markle and Prince Harry could even be considered 17th cousins.

In March, it was already reported that Middleton won’t be Markle’s maid of honor. But the speculations surrounding the Duchess’s role at the royal wedding once again made headlines after the palace announced that Prince William will serve as Prince Harry’s best man.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Markle will choose one of her closest female friends who has stood by her for many years. Markle and Middleton have only known each other for two years, and they have not gone through a lot of things together.

But the same source said that Middleton has been a huge help to Markle ever since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017.

“Kate has been doing whatever she can to help Meghan adjust to life behind palace walls. Of course with two little ones, and a third on the way, Kate has her hands full, but she’s been guiding Meghan on palace protocol and supporting her,” the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool