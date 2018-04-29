Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are considered modern royals. But there are two gestures that they do that set them apart from the older generations.

Grant Harrold, a royal butler, said that Markle and Middleton tend to get down on their knees when talking to children. The two women also give out hugs in public. These gestures are not something that Queen Elizabeth II would typically do.

“The younger generation of royals do things we all recognize, especially when it’s kids – they go down to their level, they interact with them. The older generation of royals don’t tend to do that – the Queen doesn’t go down to them,” he told Express.

During their trip to Birmingham weeks ago, Prince Harry introduced his fiancée to a young girl who wanted to be an actress. Markle hugged the adorable little girl after talking to her.

“With Prince Harry and Meghan, I think they do that further. Can you imagine the older generation of royals meeting someone who wanted to do whatever job and they said ‘oh you’ve got to come over and meet the other royal?’ As soon as I saw that hug I went on Twitter and put a picture of Princess Diana up. At the end of the day, Princess Diana was seen as a very modern royal. She did things her way and that’s kind of what the younger royals are doing – they are modernizing and the younger generation and people love them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harrold also talked about the way Prince William and Middleton deal with the public. Years ago, the royal couple appeared to be stiffer and more old-school when it came to their approach. But things have changed recently.

“It’s completely changed. Prince William and Kate Middleton, they have a very modern approach but they do it in a very classy way,” he said.

Last week, James Brookes, a royal expert, also said that Markle has been rejuvenating the royal family. She will also be playing a crucial role in modernizing the family after she marries Prince Harry.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool