Kate Middleton made sure to not upstage Meghan Markle on her wedding day to Prince Harry last weekend.

Siofra Brennan, a journalist for the Daily Mail, said that the Duchess of Cambridge decided to re-wear her Alexander McQueen coat at the royal nuptials. Middleton has been photographed in the same coat on three high-profile gatherings.

Brennan noted that Middleton has the ability to make headlines because of her fashion choices, and she didn’t want that to happen so she opted to not wear something new.

“So it seems that the royal is careful not to draw too much attention to herself by turning up in an ensemble that fans have already seen at least once before,” she wrote.

The first time Middleton wore the Alexander McQueen coat was in 2015 during the christening of Princess Charlotte. A year later, she used it again for the Trooping the Color ceremony, according to People.

Middleton also did a similar thing when she attended Zara Tindall and Mike Phillips’ wedding in 2011. At that time, Middleton has only been part of the royal family for three months. She also wore an attire that she has been seen in before so as not to upstage Tindall.

And while she was pregnant with Prince George, Middleton attended the wedding of William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene. She wore the same black and white polka dots dress she used during the opening of Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire. The dress was designed by Topshop.

In related news, Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, made headlines at the royal wedding. Photos of the adorable three-year-old royal with her tongue sticking out while inside the car was compared to Prince Harry’s picture when he was just a young boy.

Princess Charlotte also stole the show at the royal wedding when she waved nonstop at Prince Charles and Markle during their carriage procession. She was also photographed raising her leg while standing outside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince George’s younger sister also did a wonderful job as Markle’s bridesmaid. She walked behind the former “Suits” star like a pro. After all, she also walked at Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

