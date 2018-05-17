Meghan Markle is deemed more desirable than Kate Middleton by the users of the married dating site Ashley Madison.

Approximately 54 percent of male users stated their preference towards Markle over Middleton. Only 27 percent of men thought Middleton is more attractive than Markle.

Lagging behind Middleton is Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who received 10 percent of the votes. Three percent of the male respondents also thought that Camilla Parker-Bowles was the most attractive female royal.

Female users of Ashley Madison named Prince Harry as the most attractive male royal. The 33-year-old prince received 40 percent of the votes, while his older brother, Prince William, only got 25 percent. Fifteen percent of the female users also voted for Markle.

Prince Edward and Prince Charles received 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The survey asked 1,533 members of the site to vote between April 25 and May 9.

In March, a scientific study of Britain’s A-list princesses also revealed that Markle is more beautiful than Middleton. The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi found that Markle’s face is 87.4 percent more attractive than the Duchess of Cambridge. She received 86.8 percent.

Behind Middleton is Zara Phillips with 81.6 percent, Princess Beatrice with 80.7 percent, and Princess Eugenie with 79.3 percent.

“Meghan and Kate both really stood out and got significantly higher marks than the three other princesses. Meghan has a beautiful facial symmetry and gets closer than any other princess to have what the Greeks considered the perfect face. Meghan has an almost perfectly shaped nose with 98.5 percent score, her eye position is exactly right and her gorgeous V-shaped chin is far more classically beautiful than Kate’s,” Dr. Julian De Silva, a surgeon at Harley Street, told Express.

“Kate gets a very high rating, too, and stands out for having a perfect gap between her nose and lips and very strong eye spacing. The other three princesses all received high scores but were a little further away from Golden Ratio perfection than Meghan and Kate. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful,” she added.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool