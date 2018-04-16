The Kardashian-Jenner sisters always rely on Khloe Kardashian whenever they get into rough patches, but now that she is the one needing emotional support, who is she turning to?

Khloe faced a huge challenge just recently after her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating with another woman. She then gave birth a few days later to their baby girl. What was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives was muddled with confusion since the two have not made up.

Thankfully, Khloe has her mother, Kris Jenner, to rely on during this difficult time. “Khloe needs her mom more than ever now,” a source shared with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone has always seen Khloe as the strongest sister, but in light of the new baby and the timing of Tristan's cheating scandal, having her mom by her side has been so essential in keeping her spirits high. Khloe and Kris are spending true bonding time with the new baby. Kris is teaching Khloe the ropes when it comes to breastfeeding.”

“People always hear of the drama that goes on in the Kardashian family but Khloe and her mother have spent some wonderful moments together despite the recent news,” the source added.

The rest of her sisters are currently busy, but all of them will reunite when they head back to L.A. “Her sisters will be by her side at home,” the insider confirmed.

Khloe’s baby, who still does not have a name, really came at an opportune time because becoming a mom is exactly what Khloe needs to move past Thompson’s indiscretions.

“She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on,” a different insider shared with People.

However, it seems like her mom and sisters are keen for her to choose someone else. “Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” a source told Us Weekly. “Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road.”​ Photo: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea