Motherhood really changes people. After giving birth to her daughter on Thursday, Khloe Kardashian was filled with so much love that she was able to forgive her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, for his indiscretions.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloe truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” a source shared with People, adding that “she’s basically already forgiven him.”

“She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, a different insider told ET that the new mom feels loved and safe whenever she is with Thompson, so she is not ready to give up on their relationship just yet. The source even said that some of Kardashian’s friends are simply “stunned she hasn’t told him it's over.”

“She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn’t ending their relationship,” the insider dished. “She is in no shape to make that decision right now.”

However, people are still warning Kardashian not to be so forgiving. Her family members are actually very worried about their relationship since athletes tend to have a bad rep when it comes to cheating.

“Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” a different source shared with Us Weekly.

Since women consistently throw themselves at professional athletes, the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan believe it would be very easy to stray whenever teams are on the road. Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, initially kept quiet over her fears since she did not want to cause drama and create tension.

Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil