The Kardashian-Jenner clan is overjoyed now that Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl has arrived. But how is the new mom? How is her baby and what does she look like?

These answers have been answered by a source close to the family. The insider told People that the reality star, who gave birth on Thursday in Cleveland, “is doing great” and “overcome with love and joy” for her baby girl.

“She is so happy to be a mom,” the insider added. “Her daughter is very cute with lots of black hair. [Mom Kris Jenner] is still in Ohio. [Boyfriend Tristan Thompson] has family in town too. Everyone is so excited about the baby.”

The baby’s arrival overshadowed a depressing turn of events recently, since Khloe’s boyfriend and baby daddy was caught cheating with another woman. Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

Khloe reportedly went “ballistic” after she heard of Thompson’s infidelity, and she was keen to go back to L.A. But things changed after she suddenly gave birth.

Khloe has not yet broken up with the basketball player, and a source told ET that it’s because the new mom feels loved and safe whenever she is with Thompson. The source even said that some of Kardashian’s friends are simply “stunned she hasn’t told him it's over.”

“She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn’t ending their relationship,” the insider dished. “She is in no shape to make that decision right now.”

While many people have been urging Khloe to dump Thompson, “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B wants the new mom to follow her heart.

“Do what your heart feels like doing. At the end of the day, everybody wanna act like they date deacons and pastors and their relationship is perfect,” Cardi B said when she guested on Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show.

“You don’t know what type of things going on in their relationship. People make it seem like this happened two weeks ago. Let them work things out,” she continued. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy