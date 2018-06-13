“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is determined to lose her baby weight, and she is sharing with her fans her weight loss journey.

The new mom wrote on her app and website that she is working out again. “It’s been so great being back in the gym with my trainer. I’m so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal!” she said. “Coach Joe’s already shared all the details about my first post-baby workout, and now he’s back to give you guys an update about our fitness strategy.”

“You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I’m pumped!” Khloe added.

Coach Joe revealed that Khloe wants to get back the body she had in the commercial for the 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” While it would be a lot of work, Coach Joe has no doubt that Khloe would reach her goal.

He said that their exercise regimen includes cardio day on Monday, while Tuesday to Sunday is all about focusing on the whole body with a little bit of cardio.

“The goal right now is not about just one body part or gaining muscle, but more to reconnect with her body, so we're not dedicating a day to a specific part,” Coach Joe explained.

While Khloe is thrilled to be a mom to True Thompson, a source close to the reality star told People that Khloe is “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine.”

Khloe is not the type of person to just lounge around all day doing nothing, so she likes setting goals for herself. This time, her goal is to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

“Khloe stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby,” said the source. “She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time. But working out is a big part of Khloe’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time.” Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil