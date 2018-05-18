Meghan Markle is still one day away from marrying Prince Harry, but she is already shaking up the royal family in unique ways.

Daisy Goodwin, a best-selling author and the creator and screenwriter of PBS’ Masterpiece’s “Victoria,” penned an article for TIME, where she talked about the ways in which Markle has been modernizing Prince Harry’s family.

It is a well-known fact that Markle was an American actress, who was once married to Trevor Engelson. She is also biracial. But these labels did not stop her from getting into a relationship with Prince Harry and even more from marrying him on Saturday, May 19.

According to Goodwin, divorce is no longer considered a stigma in the United Kingdom. But it was several years ago. Prince Edward VIII had to give up his throne just so he could wed Wallis Simpson. The latter was still married to Ernest Simpson when she had an affair with the prince. Her status as an American divorcee was also an issue to the royal family.

The author also noted the fact that Markle will still be 36 years old when she ties the knot with her fiancé. This is the same age when Princess Diana passed away on Aug. 31, 1997.

Markle is also three years old than Prince Harry, who is currently 33 years old. She is her own person having had a successful career in film and television. Princess Diana, on the other hand, was just 20 years old when she wed Prince Charles.

The “Suits” alum’s age and background have made it much easier for her to settle into her new royal life so quickly. Markle is used to being in front of the cameras. She also knows what it’s like to be in the public eye – something that other royals didn’t experience very early on.

But despite all of the ways that Markle has shaken up the royal family, Goodwin notes that the real challenges she will face will come after the wedding.

“Meghan will have to walk the tightrope between the personal belief and her royal persona. As Harry’s bride, she has become one of the most famous women in the world, but as a royal her celebrity is conditional,” she wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool