Designer Roland Mouret may very well be Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer.

During an interview with the New York Post, Mouret said that she admires Markle’s work ethic since she knows exactly what she wants for her dress. After Mouret realized that he’s said too much, he decided to stop talking about Markle’s gown.

“Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her,” he said.

As of late, Kensington Palace has not yet announced who will be designing Markle’s dress, but Markle has already chosen a designer to work with.

Last month, Omid Scobie, a royal reporter, told ABC News, “We have a wedding dress designer. Meghan flew in her close friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney from Toronto to London last weekend where she attended a top-secret fitting at Kensington Palace with the designer.”

Scobie also said that Markle tried on a number of dresses designed by the same person during her top-secret royal fitting. According to US Weekly, Markle asked Mulroney for help since she is an expert when it comes to wedding gowns.

“It’s not just the dress that she’s involved in. She’s actually helping with a number of elements for the big day and I think Meghan is really relying heavily on her expertise and a lot of the decision she has to make, and there are many,” the source said.

Meanwhile, there have also been speculations suggesting that Markle’s wedding dress will be designed by Alexander McQueen. Kate Middleton’s wedding dress was designed under the high-fashion brand in 2011.

US Weekly also speculated on the possibility of Markle’s dress being designed by Erdem or Oscar de al Renta. During an interview with Glamour last year, Markle shared what kind of wedding dress she hopes to her at her second wedding.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said.

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images